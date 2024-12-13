The Central Police Station in Kingstown will be a hive of activity this evening with the hosting of the Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Caroling Contest.

Corporal Edson Smith of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, tells NBC News, everything is in place for this evening’s activity and patrons can expect a night of clean fun, catered for the entire family.

He says this evening’s event which begins at six, will not disappoint.

Corporal Smith says this evening’s contest will feature performances from fourteen choirs.

He says they are hoping that as many people as possible support this evening’s free Police Caroling Contest.

“It’s 2024, we carolling for sure,” is the theme for this year’s edition of the Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Carolling Contest.

