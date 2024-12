Vincentians are being urged to do frequent hypertension checks.

In a recent interview with NBC News, District Medical Officer Dr. Nanyamka Snagg John said hypertension is often referred to as a silent killer, due to its symptomless nature and the severe complications it can cause, if left unchecked.

Snagg John urged people to take proactive steps in monitoring their blood pressure, through regular testing.

