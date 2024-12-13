The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project will continue its awareness campaign today with an event dubbed “Info Walk”

The Project Implementation Unit says the info walk will see volunteers from various components of the project spread out in Kingstown from the Central Market to Massey Stores in Arnos Vale, providing information to the public.

The team members will distribute brochures and have pop up quizzes during which persons can win several items.

Members of the public are being urged to engage with the CARDTP team members to get a better understanding of the project.

The Info Walk is scheduled to begin at the Central Market from three this afternoon.

