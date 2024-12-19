MRS AMUNIK AQUILA MARTIN MATTHEWS better known as NICKIE of Richland Park and Lodge Village died on Thursday December 5th at the age of 30. The funeral takes place on Friday December 27th at the New Testament Church, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. Open tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Van “Rapid” will transport persons from Richland Park and the Van “Z-Tekk” will transport persons from Sandy Bay wishing to attend the funeral.

