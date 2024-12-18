Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Caroling contest a resounding success

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has described the Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Caroling Contest as a huge success.

Corporal Edson Smith of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, tells NBC News, everything went well for the event and it was greatly supported by the public.

Smith says the Caroling Contest was a night of clean fun, catered for the entire family at the Central Police Station in Kingstown and they have been receiving positive reviews about the event.

He says the Traffic Angels retained their Title in the Senior Category of the Caroling Contest, while the Spring Village Police Youth Club retained their title in the Junior Segment.

This year’s edition of the Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Caroling Contest was held last Friday.

