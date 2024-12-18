Taiwan donates 10,000 Sacks of Rice to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in sign of ongoing friendship

The Embassy of the Republic of Taiwan, China recently handed over a second donation of relief supplies to the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It comprises 5 containers of rice, equaling 10,000 sacks.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Ambassador of the Republic of

China, Taiwan to St Vincent and the Grenadines Her Excellency Fiona Fan said that Taiwan values the friendship with St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines continue to deepen cooperation with the government and the people of Taiwan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related