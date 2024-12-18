Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre celebrates Christmas with Twelve Days of Activities

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre says its special programme which features twelve Days of activities this Christmas season, continues to be very successful.

Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathews says they hosted a series of activities last week with one of the highlights being a Jingle and Mingle Family Fun Day event on Friday.

She says the Family Fun Day was a huge success as they had many family members and friends of patients attending the event and interacting with those at the institution.

Mathews says they hosted a Movie Night for the patients last night.

Mathews says the activities at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre for the patients are continuing today with a Games Day which will be followed by a Sip and Paint tomorrow.

