Nine Nights of Lights Festival shines brighter than ever as it celebrates its 9th year

Organizers say the Nine Nights of Lights festival continues to grow with each year’s hosting.

The festival, which is in its 9th year, officially runs from December 15th to December 23rd.

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of lights committee Twannique Barrow tells NBC News, this year’s program is bigger and better than previous years as they prepare for a spectacular 10th anniversary.

Barrow says this year’s program has seen improvements in a number of areas, emphasizing that there will be a different themes for the public to enjoy every night.

