Organizers say the 2024 edition of Nine Nights of Lights festival which was extended until New Year’s Day, was a huge success.

The festival, which is in its 9th year, officially ran from December 15th to December 23rd and was extended until January 1st.

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of lights committee Twannique Barrow said they enjoyed a number of unforgettable nights in the Botanic Garden as she thanked everyone who played a role in the success of the festival.

Barrow said the 2025 edition of the Nine Nights of Lights festival promises to be even bigger than 2024 as they prepare for a spectacular 10th anniversary.

She said this year the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Botanic Garden will also be celebrating its 260th anniversary and this major milestone will be celebrated as part of the 2025 edition of the Nine Nights of Lights festival.

