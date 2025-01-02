A Local disability advocate is urging the public and government stakeholders to prioritize education, access and care for persons with disabilities as the New Year begins.

The call comes from President and Founder of the Voice the Disabled (VOD), Cheryl Adams speaking in an interview with NBC News.

Adams says there is a need for greater collaboration between government agencies and disability advocacy groups to address longstanding issues of inclusion and accessibility.

Adams urges policymakers to involve disability advocacy groups in planning and decision making processes in 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related