Twelve Days of Christmas Activities deemed a success at Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre
The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre says its programme dubbed Twelve Days of Christmas activities, was a huge success.
Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathews tells NBC News all of their activities were well supported and attended by the public.
Mathews says for the New Year, family members and friends of patients at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre are being encouraged to continue working along with the institution.