President of disability advocacy group, Cheryl Adams is calling for greater inclusion for deaf and hearing impaired persons through the widespread use of sign language in society and by organizations.

Adams, President and Founder of the Voice the Disabled VOD in San Souci made the call while speaking to NBC News Recently.

Adams says integrating sign language into schools, workplaces and public spaces can break down barriers and foster true inclusivity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related