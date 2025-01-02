Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 2nd January,2025 Z Jack January 2, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint The local Salvation Army says its Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal for 2024 was greatly supported by the public. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/KETTLE-APPEAL-SUCCESS-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Vincentians urged to learn sign language to promote inclusion of Hearing Impaired IndividualsNext: National Mobilization Minister says Community Centers Nationwide will be retrofitted in 2025 Related Stories National Mobilization Minister says Community Centers Nationwide will be retrofitted in 2025 1 min read Latest News News & Sports National Mobilization Minister says Community Centers Nationwide will be retrofitted in 2025 January 2, 2025 Vincentians urged to learn sign language to promote inclusion of Hearing Impaired Individuals 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Vincentians urged to learn sign language to promote inclusion of Hearing Impaired Individuals January 2, 2025 Twelve Days of Christmas Activities deemed a success at Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Twelve Days of Christmas Activities deemed a success at Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre January 2, 2025