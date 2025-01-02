National Mobilization Minister says Community Centers Nationwide will be retrofitted in 2025

Minister of National Mobilization, Keisal Peters has said work to retrofit a number of community centers across the country is expected to commence this year.

She made this statement while responding to a question in a recent sitting of Parliament.

Minister Peters said Community Centers are critical infrastructure which serve everyone around the country and the Government remains committed to ensuring that all community centers are at an optimal standard.

Minister Peters said after the passage of Hurricane Beryl an assessment was carried out to ascertain the state in which a number of Community Centers were in.

She said following this, it was decided that work will begin on these facilities, which include the Dickson Community Center.

