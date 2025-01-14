Minister of National Mobilization unveils national efforts to support domestic violence victims

“The Ministry of National Mobilization aims to foster a society that is more informed, supportive and responsive to the needs of victims and survivors of domestic violence.”

So says Minister of National Mobilization, Keisal Peters, while responding to a question in parliament about domestic violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Peters says that increasing awareness about domestic violence is vital for prevention and intervention efforts.

She says one of government’s approach in addressing this issue is the implementation of the gender based task force.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related