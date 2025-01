The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said a new strain of influenza, H3N2 was identified in a traveler to the country, last week.

The Ministry however noted that there is currently no cause for alarm in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in relation to the Human meta-pneumovirus also known as (HMPV).

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related