Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said Budget 2025 is shadowed in disasters of a great magnitude, but the Government remains committed to working for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and enhancing the lives of all.

He made this statement during his presentation of the National Budget Address.

Minister Gonsalves said the nation is already recovering from the challenges faced in the recent past and following Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Gonsalves said Budget 2025 will focus on the recovery and development of the people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

