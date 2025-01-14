Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan said while St. Vincent and the Grenadines is described as a Small Island Developing State, this country continues to experience major achievements on the global stage.

Dame Susan said the country’s well-articulated foreign policy continues to earn the respect of the entire world which proves that the nation’s small size does not matter.

Dame Susan said the Government will continue implementing measures to address the crime situation as it continues to prioritize the safety and security of all Vincentians.

The Governor General reiterated that the Government takes National Security very seriously and has pledged even more resources to fighting crime in 2025.

