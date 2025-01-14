Medical Officer urges Vincentians to make healthier lifestyle choices to combat chronic diseases

Vincentians are being urged to prioritize their health by making better lifestyle choices to prevent chronic health conditions.

This advice comes from Medical Officer for the Calliaqua health District in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Nanyamka Snagg John, speaking in an interview with NBC News.

Snagg John encourages persons to cut out smoking and excessive drinking, adding that there are serious negative effects associated with these habits that can impact overall well-being.

