Opposition Leader emphasizes Vincentians resilience in facing challenges following Hurricane Beryl

Opposition Leader, Godwin Friday said the country has faced a number of challenges over the years with the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl being the most recent.

He made this statement while contributing to the debate on the 2025 Budget this morning.

The Opposition Leader said Vincentians are a resilient people and this is a proud feature of the nation’s history.

He said Vincentians must take encouragement from the country’s resilience and together, can overcome the effects of Hurricane Beryl.

