Minister of National Mobilization emphasizes commitment to Child Protection

Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters reiterated her unwavering support for children during her message this morning.

Minister Peters said this observance serves as an opportunity to highlight the ongoing challenge faced by children and families, while reaffirming the commitment to creating a safer environment for all children.

Minister Peters urged all Vincentians to report any form of child abuse as the protection of children, is all of society’s responsibility.

