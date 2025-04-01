Invest SVG Prepares for UK diaspora outreach and Investment programme

Representatives from this country’s Investment Promotion Agency (Invest SVG) are preparing to travel to the United Kingdom during this week to host a Diaspora Outreach and Investment Programme.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero said the objective of the initiative is to speak with Vincentians living abroad and educate them about how they can establish businesses and conduct various business transactions, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tesorero said the delegation for the programme will include Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves and other representatives from the local business sector.

Tesorero said the Diaspora Outreach and Investment Programme will be very informative and cover a wide range of business related topics for Vincentians living in the United Kingdom.

He said the first session will take place at the Holiday Inn located in Brentford Lock, on April 5th.

