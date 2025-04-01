Numerous activities to be hosted as part of Child Abuse Awareness Month

The Minister of National Mobilization will host several activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness Month.

This year’s Child Abuse Awareness month will be commemorated under the theme: “Children Are Our Priority Protect Them So Their Future Becomes a Reality.”

Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters said the Child Development Unit within the Ministry will host the activities to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

The Minister also said the child abuse awareness campaign will be conducted through public service announcements, radio, social media, television, as well as short videos and education programming.

