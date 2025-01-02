World Pediatrics says it was able to provide free specialized medical services to more than five hundred Vincentian children during 2024.

WP has given the commitment that its medical teams will continue serving even more patients during 2025.

This statement was made by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins, during an interview with NBC News.

Wiggins has pledged that World Pediatrics will continue to prioritize children’s healthcare.

Wiggins says they were able to conduct many surgeries and give families hope and reassurance, reiterating that 2024 was a successful year for World Pediatrics.

