A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook St. Vincent and the Grenadines last night.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says the quake was felt at 9:02pm and was felt in St. Lucia and Martinique.

It was located at Latitude: 13.29N and Longitude: 61.00W, with a depth of 10 km.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related