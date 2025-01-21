Prime Minister reaffirms commitment to accountability and transparency in Government

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has said the government has taken several steps to strengthen accountability and transparency in government.

This, as the opposition made several claims of evidence of government law breaking, during the 2025 budget debate last week.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking on radio on Sunday, said the government has taken several legislative and other administrative measures.

The Prime Minister said the government has called, on a number of occasions, for the Public Accounts Committee, which the leader of the Opposition chairs, to meet.

