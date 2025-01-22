Police have arrested and charged 22-year-old block maker of Byera Ravi Francois, with the offence of manslaughter.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Francois was arrested following an investigation surrounding the death, Sunday, of Osborne Kenville Morris, a 49-year old resident of Byera.

Investigations revealed that the accused caused Morris’s death by inflicting multiple chop wounds about his body with a cutlass, during an incident in Byera.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Morris died as a result of multiple chop wounds to the body.

Francois appeared before the Serious Offences Court today, January 21, where he was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 with one surety.

He is required to report to the Georgetown Police Station every Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. He must also surrender his travel documents and a stop notice has been issued at all ports of entry.

The matter has been adjourned to February 25, 2025, for the commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the police at 999 / 911, Police Control: (784) 457-1211 and the Criminal Investigations Department / Georgetown Police Station: (784) 458-6229

