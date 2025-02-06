Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward Carlos James has said the government is hoping to break ground on the North Leeward Administrative Complex, this year.

Minister James made the announcement while speaking on radio recently.

The Tourism Minister said the complex is one of the policies that will be implemented to enrichen social and rural transformation and decentralize a number of government services.

According to Minister James the Administrative Complex is expected to decentralize government services.

