As part of the new corporation project between the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the government of Cuba six Cuban engineers will arrive in St Vincent soon to work on the Argyle International Airport.

Cuban Ambassador His Excellency Carlos Etchvery tells NBC News the engineers will be working on maintenance and modernizing the airport.

The Ambassador said some of the engineers will focus on repairing and working on repairing electrical equipment while others will be working on repairing and maintaining jet bridges.

