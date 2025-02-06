This country’s Investment Promotion Agency, Invest SVG will host a media conference titled “Growing Horizons” tonight at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

Speaking to NBC News Communication Officer at Invest SVG Alejandro Tesorero said tonight’s event is being held to inform the country about invest St Vincent and the Grenadines’ plans for 2025.

Tesorero said this event is also being held to educate the public about what Invest SVG does.

