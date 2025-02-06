Training workshop underway for Enumerators and Supervisors

Enumerators and Supervisors are currently participating in a training for the 2025 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries Pilot is being held here this week.

The workshop is taking place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus, to test the full census framework, including data collection, analysis and reporting.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs said the census will provide crucial insights for policy formulation and resource allocation.

Gumbs said it imperative that every enumerator remains diligent throughout the process.

The training commenced on Monday and will conclude on Friday.

