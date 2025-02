MR ALDERIC WENDEL WRIGHT OBE better known as BIG WRIGHT of Fountain, formerly of Evesham died on Wednesday January 29th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Monday February 10th at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Belair. Viewing and Tributes begin at 10:00am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. John’s Anglican Church yard.

