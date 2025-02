MRS YVONNE SEGUNDIA HARRY SHEPHARD of Brooklyn, New York formerly of New Montrose died in New York on Wednesday January 22nd at the age of 92. The funeral service takes place today, (Thursday February 6th) at the Emmaus Seventh Day Adventist in Brooklyn, New York. Burial will be at the Cyprus Hills Cemetery tomorrow, (Friday, February 7th).

