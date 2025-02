BISHOP NOEL EVERAD CLARKE of Layou died on Sunday January 26th at the age of 73.

The funeral service for the late BISHOP NOEL EVERAD CLARKE of Layou takes place on Thursday February 13th at the Layou Playing field at 11:00 am. The viewing takes place at the Layou Miracle Church from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

