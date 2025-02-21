Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 21st Februrary,2025 Z Jack February 21, 2025 1 min readShare This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint An agreement has been reached between Whalers in Barrouallie and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund to stop the hunting of killer whales. Gailorn Browne has the details. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/NO-HUNTING-ORCAS-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 19th February,2025Next: Government to launch youth volunteerism and engagement program for young community leaders. Related Stories Increased community markets to promote healthy eating and strengthen food security. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Increased community markets to promote healthy eating and strengthen food security. February 21, 2025 Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince announces expansion of health care services. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince announces expansion of health care services. February 21, 2025 Minister of Education Curtis King highlights progress and challenges in transforming the education sector. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Minister of Education Curtis King highlights progress and challenges in transforming the education sector. February 21, 2025