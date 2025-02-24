The Ministry of Culture is promising a grand celebration for this year’s National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Senior Executive Officer at the Department of Culture, Shonnette Johnson Shallow says the Ministry is continuing to work with a wide range of stakeholders to host a number of activities during the month of March.

She says the National Heroes and Heritage Month Calendar of activities is being officially launched today.

Johnson Shallow says as part of this year’s Calendar of activities, they will also be rolling out a suite of programmes aimed specifically to educate the public about the importance of National Heroes and Heritage Month.

She also outlines some of the activities which will take place as part of National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Photo credit:DiscoverSVG

