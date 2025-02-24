Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service initiative launches to provide transportation for Persons with Disabilities.

Fueled by requests for accessible transportation for differently abled persons, the government has created a programme to provide transportation for them.

The project, called MOVE or Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service, will provide accessible transportation for persons with disabilities.

Speaking on radio recently, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the government was initially asked to purchase a bus by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Disabilities Society.

The Minister said the project would be a dispatch service where differently abled persons would call to get a ride to pick them up and transport them to their destination. They would also be able to schedule and reserve rides.

