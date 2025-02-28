Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the recent issue with students at the University of the West Indies was not the government’s fault.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, the Prime Minister referred to a recent article in which Vincentian students at the University complained about being locked out of the school’s portal, due to nonpayment of fees.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he spoke to the Chief Personnel Officer who reassured him the issue was not one of the government’s making.

The Prime Minister went on to further explain the circumstances surrounding the issue.

