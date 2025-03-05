Minister Carlos James Honored as ‘Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainable Development’ at ITB Berlin

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James has just been awarded “Tourism Minister of Year – Sustainable Development.””

The announcement was made by the PATWA International Tourism Award Council at the ITB Berlin Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany.

Minister James was awarded for his Excellence in Governance – Sustainable Tourism, which demonstrates leadership in governance across global tourism.

The ITB Berlin Trade Fair is said to be the largest exhibition for key industry figures in the tourism field.

