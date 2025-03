MR CALVIN CALVERT PATTERSON better known as CALLY and CIF-FO of Long Wall died on Friday February 21st at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Monday March 10th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the cathedral from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be Kingstown Cemetery.

