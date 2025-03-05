Increase in chicken demand prompts Ministry of Agriculture to boost supply and farmer support.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has seen an increase in demand for broiler and layer chickens by the Vincentian public.

Word of this from Portfolio Minister Saboto Caesar while speaking on Radio this week.

The Minister said in light of this demand a vast among of chickens are expected to arrive soon for distribution.

Minister Caesar also indicated that the Farmers Support Company will be strengthened so as to enhance the services provided to Farmers.

