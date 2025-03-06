Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 6th March,2025 Z Jack March 6, 2025 1 min readShare This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint In today’s special report, we hear about the initiatives being made to preserve and revitalize the Garifuna language. Gailorn Browne has more …… https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/GARIFUNA-LANGUAGE-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Increase in chicken demand prompts Ministry of Agriculture to boost supply and farmer support.Next: Government of SVG now owns the island of Balliceaux. Related Stories Prime Minister Honorable Dr Ralph Gonsalves provides updates on housing program. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister Honorable Dr Ralph Gonsalves provides updates on housing program. March 6, 2025 Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves congratulates Minister of Tourism Carlos James on award. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves congratulates Minister of Tourism Carlos James on award. March 6, 2025 Honorable Minister of Tourism Carlos James receives international award as Minister of the Year. 1 min read Latest News Sports Honorable Minister of Tourism Carlos James receives international award as Minister of the Year. March 6, 2025