MRS LEILA GREAVES of Indian Bay died on Monday March 3rd at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Wednesday March 12th at the Kingstown Gospel Hall. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. All three branches of the CK. Greaves and Company Limited Supermarkets will be closed on Wednesday March 12th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related