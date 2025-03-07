Parliament passes key Banking Amendment Bill to the Banking Act.

The Banking Amendment Bill was passed in parliament last night, following extensive debate from Members of Parliament from both sides of the House.

The Bill, tabled by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves seeks to govern the relationship between Financial Institutions and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Minister Gonsalves spoke to the importance of revising the Banking Act.

Minister Gonsalves says the amendment attempts to achieve a number of objectives.

The Meeting of Parliament has been adjourned to Monday April 14th at 10am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related