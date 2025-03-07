Latest News News & Sports Leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Fridays in agreement with changes made to the Banking Bill. Z Jack March 7, 2025 1 min readShare This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Meanwhile … Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday says he supports the amendments made to the Banking Bill. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/FRIDAY-BANKING-BILL.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Historian highlights Spiritual Baptist Movement’s deep roots in Vincentian life.Next: Parliament passes key Banking Amendment Bill to the Banking Act. Related Stories Parliament passes key Banking Amendment Bill to the Banking Act. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Parliament passes key Banking Amendment Bill to the Banking Act. March 7, 2025 Historian highlights Spiritual Baptist Movement’s deep roots in Vincentian life. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Historian highlights Spiritual Baptist Movement’s deep roots in Vincentian life. March 7, 2025 SIPA to host cultural exhibition in Sandy Bay to celebrate Garifuna heritage and culture. 1 min read Latest News News & Sports SIPA to host cultural exhibition in Sandy Bay to celebrate Garifuna heritage and culture. March 7, 2025