St. Vincent and the Grenadines Indigenous People Association (SIPA) will host a Cultural Exhibition in Sandy Bay on Sunday.

The Association was recently formed to better represent the issues affecting people over the river.

President of the Association, Joan Hoyte says the aim is to bring awareness about the Garifuna Heritage and Culture.

Hoyte says patrons will be treated to a variety of performances during the Cultural Exhibition.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related