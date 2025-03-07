The Spiritual Baptist Movement is said to have been imbedded in the fabric of Vincentian life by the early 1970s.

That view was expressed by Historian, Dr. Garrey Denney, while delivering a lecture at the Calder Government School last night.

Speaking on the topic On the Mourning Ground, the Religious Imagination of the Spiritual Baptist 1849 to 1979, Dr. Dennie said one of the significant importance of the Spiritual Baptist Movement is the unity of the faith.

The UWI Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting a three part series lecture on the Politics and Poetics of the Spiritual Baptist 1849 to 1979.

