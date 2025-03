MRS BERNADINE PERLINE LITTLE better known as DEAN formerly of Barracks, Chateaubelair died in New York on Friday March 14th at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Friday March 28th at Caribe Funeral Home, 1922 Uttica Avenue Brooklyn, New York 11254. Viewing begins at 10am. Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be in Brooklyn, New York.

