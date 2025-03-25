Policy makers and key stakeholders from the OECS region will be engaged in discussions on advancing significant economic initiatives over the next two days.

They are attending the Fourth Meeting of the OECS Economic Affairs Council at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

Delivering welcome remarks at the Opening ceremony this morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson said the meeting provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the OECS

Meanwhile … Director General of OECS Dr. Didicus Jules said the meeting is being convened at a critical time.

Minister of Economic Planning and Incoming Chair of the OECS Economic Affairs Council, Camillo Gonsalves said the meeting is a critical step towards fostering regional integration and promoting economic collaboration.

