Six new Candidates to contest the upcoming General Elections for the ULP

At least six new candidates will contest the upcoming General Elections for the Unity Labour Party (ULP).

Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on Radio on Sunday.

The Prime Minister raised the issue following the selection of Marvin Fraser as the Party’s candidate for Central Kingstown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Fraser, from Paul’s Avenue, was the only candidate nominated despite two other candidates expressing interest in contesting the seat.

General elections are expected to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

